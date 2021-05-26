Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol price in bhubaneswar today
Image Credit: Business Today

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has marginal decrease in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 94.02 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 91.74 per litre.

On Tuesday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 94.16 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 91.87 per litre.

The price of petrol has Increased by Rs 0.14 and Rs 0.13 has decreased of the diesel price in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

