Flipkart customer receives stone instead of laptop, Company responds

A Flipkart customer has claimed that he received a stone and some e-waste instead of the Gaming laptop he ordered online during the Big Diwali Sale. The customer who is from Mangaluru, notified regrading this incident to Flipkart and the e-retailer issued a full refund for the laptop.

The buyer, Chinmaya Ramana, ordered the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop on October 15 for his friend. He received the delivery on October 20 as he was a Flipkart Plus member. However, when he opened the box he was shocked to find stones and trash inside the sealed box instead of a gaming laptop.

Chinmaya shared the incident on Twitter with many images of the package, which clearly shows stones and trash instead of a gaming laptop.

After receiving the stone in the box, the Flipkart customer immediately notified the seller and requested a return for his order. But, the vendor did not agree with his request and denied to refund. The seller claimed that the item was in the box when it was shipped by him, no refund or return could be made.

Chinmaya had also not opted for the open Box Delivery option while ordering the laptop. Flipkart introduced this concept after this type of incident happened repeatedly. the “open box delivery” delivery system allows buyers to confirm that they have only received the desired item. The consumer might request that the delivery agent open the box and verify that the correct item has been delivered before giving them the One Time Password (OTP).

Flipkart issued refund for the product

Chinmaya informed Flipkart about the scam with all the evidence the same day after the seller denied the refund. Flipkart responded to his request and replied that they needed time to resolve the complaint.

On 23 October, Chinmaya received an email from Flipkart that the seller had rejected the return request and there was no damage to the product during transportation. He alleged that the product’s barcode was broken and its informational labels had been removed from the package.

Later, Chinmaya shared that Flipkart has acknowledged the error and refunded the full amount to him. The buyer tweeted on Monday that the merchant had repaid the full money to him.