Fire in Mumbai Times Tower building, fire tending operations underway

Advertisement

Mumbai: A fire in Mumbai has broken out in Times Tower building located in Lower Parel West, Mumbai on Friday, said reports. Nine fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to reports, no injuries have been reported in the fire in Mumbai. Fire fighting operations are underway said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Efforts are underway to douse the fire that broke out in Times Tower building. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told ANI, “Fire broke out in the Kamala Mills Compound for the 3rd time in five years. There is no fire audit of the building…Illegal construction in the Kamala Mills Compound is increasing day by day.”

“The local MLAs are supporting the illegal construction…Action should be taken against those responsible. Why are the public representatives supporting illegal construction?…” he further said.

Divisional Fire Officer KR Yadav told ANI regarding the fire in Mumbai, “We are carrying out investigation regarding Fire Audit. We will let you know more after investigation. Fire has been brought under control. Firefighting system and sprinkler system are operational. Everything is operational. We will inspect everything from the ground floor to the 14th floor…”