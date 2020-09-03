FIR filed against fake certificate holder teachers in Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: The District Project Coordinator of Keonjhar district in Odisha has directed the BEOs to register FIR against 12 teachers of the district after finding that the said teachers have joined using fake educational qualification certificates.

As per reports, 2 teachers from Hatadihi block and one lady teacher from Ghasipura block have been identified in this connection.

Repotedly FIRs have already been registered by the BEOs of the concerned area in the name of Sunita Deo from Mallipasi U.P School of Padhiary palli, Sujit Kumar Mohanty from Soso U.P School of Hatadihi block under Nandipada police station and one Subhasini Das of Banarsena U.P School is from Ghasipura Block under Ghasipura police station.

