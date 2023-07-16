EOW Odisha operations beyond the border

Cuttack: With the rapid spread of technology especially internet, Fin-tech (Financial technology), digital payments, social media platforms and alternative/ private communication platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp & Telegram etc., it has changed the crime/ criminal modus operandi to a great extent. Criminals especially the financial criminals have not only become very tech savvy but also they are using innovative and complex methods of misusing the modern technical and communication platforms.

Also criminals no longer have to operate locally or need to visit the crime spot or physically interact with victims. It gets further challenging as the criminals are no longer dependent on traditional methods of payments in the age of digital payments. Criminals can run their network sitting far away from the place of occurrence.

In recent times, EOW has detected and investigated many cases where the masterminds/ boss of some mega Pan India cyber-financial frauds, were actually operating from faraway places like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad etc. In some cases they were also running the syndicate from places like China, Hongkong and Dubai.

However, EOW too has adapted accordingly in order to face the new challenges of misuse of modern technology, Fin-tech and communication platforms. In last few years, on many occasions, EOW conducted operation in other states and arrested many accused persons wanted in cases like- Job frauds, Online Ponzi schemes, Illegal Chinese Loan Apps, Crypto related frauds, Youtube/Hotels etc. liking/rating Scams, Work from home scams, Courier

scams, Money earning Apps, hawala related fraud, Share market related fraud etc.

In the cases where accused were operating from China, Hong Kong, Dubai and Malaysia, Look out circular have been issued by Bureau of Immigration on the request of EOW.

In last two years, on following occasions, EOW Odisha conducted operation in other states and arrested accused persons involved in various EOW cases.