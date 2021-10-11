Dhenkanal cash van loot: Police recover Rs 1.05 crore, arrest 3 persons

Dhenkanal: In the cash van loot case of Dhenkanal that took place today Police quickly swung into action and recovered a major portion of the looted amount within less than an hour of the loot.

It is to be noted that a few miscreants had looted the ATM cash van near Harijan Sahi chowk in Dhenkanal’s Shankarpur area on gunpoint. They managed to loot cash money amounting to Rs. 1.29 crore out of which so far Rs 1.05 has been recovered.

Following the loot the dacoits had fled from the scene. The rest Rs 24 lakh was kept in a separate box. Effort is being made for recovery of this Rs 24 lakh. One car, four guns and some weapons have been seized from the possession of the dacoits.

The miscreants had attacked staff of the cash van with sharp weapons. They have been admitted to Dhenkanal hospital in critical condition.

In lieu of quick action by Police three of the miscreants have been arrested while the fourth one is still at large. The cash van has also been recovered.

