New Delhi: Three more cases of coronavirus have been found to be positive on Saturday — two in Ladakh and 1 in Tamil Nadu — taking the total count in India to 34. This was confirmed by the Union Health Ministry.

The positive cases include two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history to Oman. All the cases are stable.

Of the total 34 of cases reported from India so far, three patients have been discharged already which means that the number of active cases is 31. Of these, 16 are Italian and 15 are Indian citizens.

With regard to the two American nationals who were found positive in Bhutan with travel history of various places in India, more than 150 contacts have been put under IDSP surveillance by the government agencies.

(IANS)