Bridge collapses in Araria of Bihar before inauguration, watch

New Delhi: A bridge collapsed in Araria of Bihar on Tuesday. Importantly, made with a cost of Rs 12 crore the Bridge collapsed before inauguration.

As per reports, a large portion of the under-construction bridge constructed over the Bakra River collapsed in Bihar’s Araria district.

The bridge was supposed to link Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria. Of course it was not opened to the public as its service roads were not constructed. There is no report of any loss of life due to the said bridge collapse.

Many video of the bridge collapse have been uploaded to social media platforms. In the video it has been seen that the portion of the bridge getting collapsed and diminishing diminishing into pieces within seconds.

Watch the Bridge Collapse video here: