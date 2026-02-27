BMC makes prior approval mandatory for putting up hoardings in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a decisive move to curb the unchecked installation of hoardings across the capital city of Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made prior permission mandatory for putting up any hoarding within municipal limits.

Officials on Friday clarified that no individual or agency will be allowed to install hoardings without formal approval from the BMC.

While structural safety certificates and third-party insurance were already compulsory before installation, the BMC has now stepped up enforcement to prevent arbitrary constructions.

The civic body has also made it clear that private individuals and organizations cannot erect hoardings on their own rooftops without authorization. Authorities alleged that some agencies were collecting money and installing hoardings indiscriminately. A special enforcement drive has been launched to identify and remove such illegal structures with immediate effect.



The Mayor has urged residents to report unauthorized hoardings in their localities. A recent review meeting was held to assess compliance with third-party insurance norms, ensuring that compensation can be promptly provided to the next of the kin of the deceased in case of accidents.

Additionally, all hoardings must now display the signature of the authorized agency. Currently, three agencies have been approved to install hoardings at government-fixed rates, while tenders for additional agencies will be opened after the 6th of this month.

“We are prioritizing safety to ensure that no precious life is lost,” the BMC Commissioner said, directing all authorized agencies to submit updated safety reports within the next two to three weeks.

It is to be noted that 2 youths died in Aiginia area of Bhubaneswar recently after a hoarding collapsed on them. Later, it was found that the hoarding had been illegally erected. The locals had also blocked the National Highway to seek justice for the deceased’s families.