Big success in anti-terror Ops, says Army on killing of two terrorists in J&K

Srinagar: Security forces said on Thursday that the killing of two terrorists in J&K’s Baramulla district was a big success in anti-terrorism operations. Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in Haripora village of Baramulla’s Rafiabad area during an encounter. They were identified as Usman and Umar from whose possession a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. Security forces said that Usman had been active in the Valley since 2020.

Addressing a media conference in the Pohrupet area of Baramulla district, the Commander of 7 sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Kumar said, “High operational momentum of security forces is bearing good results. For the last two days, there were continuous inputs about the presence of terrorists in Sopore’s Rafiabad area.” “On June 19, specific information was generated by the J&K Police about the presence of terrorists in a house at Hadipora, Rafiabad, after which the Army, police and CRPF launched a joint operation. After zeroing in the house, two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter.

The two slain terrorists were affiliated with the LeT outfit and have been identified as Usman and Umar.” “The killing of two terrorists is a big success for the security forces. Since the past few weeks, there is a high operational momentum which is bearing good results in the form of elimination of terrorists,” Brigadier Deepak Kumar. The Army officer was accompanied by senior police and CRPF officers during the media briefing.