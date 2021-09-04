Best job opportunity for freshers, Wipro invites application for several vacancies, Check details

In what can be considered as the best opportunity for the freshers to get a job, Wipro, a Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services, has launched a program called ‘Elite National Talent Hunt 2022 (NTH)’ to hire the best of 2022 engineering graduates across the country.

Wipro is enabling equal employment opportunities for India’s deserving engineering talent and are looking for you! Are you an enthusiastic engineering student? Don’t miss this opportunity to start your exciting journey with Wipro. Register today!

Wipro Recruitment 2021 Details

Registrations starts: August 23

Registration ends: September 15

Online assessment: September 25- 27

Eligibility Criteria for Wipro recruitment 2021

Qualification

B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course) full-time course recognized by the Central/State Government of India

All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food technology

Year of passing: 2022

60% or 6.0 CGPA or equivalent as per your university guidelines

Only fulltime courses: No part-time or correspondence or distance learning education in degree, 10th or 12th

10th standard: 60% or above

12th standard: 60% or above

Age limit for Wipro recruitment 2021: 25 years

Year of Passing: 2022

Wipro recruitment 2021 Qualification

B.E./B. Tech. (Compulsory Degree) / ME / MTech – 5 Year Integrated courses

Branch of Study

All Branches Allowed.

Except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food technology

Designation

Project Engineer

Compensation

INR 3.50 lacs per annum

Service Agreement

Applicable for 12 months post joining @ INR 75,000 on pro rata basis

Other Criteria for Wipro recruitment 2021

One Backlog is allowed at the time of Assessment Stage.

The offer will be subject to all backlogs being clear.

2022- Max 3 years of GAP in education allowed (10th to graduation)

Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.

Should be an Indian Citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card, in the event of holding a passport of any other country.

Bhutan and Nepal Nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.

Evaluation process

Registration –> Online assessment –> Business discussion –> LOI -> Offer letter

Online Assessment (128 minutes) comprising of 3 sections:

Aptitude Test: Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability , English (verbal) Ability. Duration: 48 mins

Written Communication Test: Essay writing. Duration: 20 mins

Online Programming Test: Two programs for coding. Duration: 60 mins

Candidate can chose any one of these programming languages for the online programming test: Java, C, C++ or Python.

Click here to visit the official website.