Best job opportunity for freshers, Wipro invites application for several vacancies, Check details

In what can be considered as the best opportunity for the freshers to get a job, Wipro, a Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services, has launched a program called ‘Elite National Talent Hunt 2022 (NTH)’ to hire the best of 2022 engineering graduates across the country.
Wipro is enabling equal employment opportunities for India’s deserving engineering talent and are looking for you! Are you an enthusiastic engineering student? Don’t miss this opportunity to start your exciting journey with Wipro. Register today!
Wipro Recruitment 2021 Details
Registrations starts: August 23
Registration ends: September 15
Online assessment: September 25- 27
Eligibility Criteria for Wipro recruitment 2021
Qualification
- B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)/ M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course) full-time course recognized by the Central/State Government of India
- All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food technology
- Year of passing: 2022
- 60% or 6.0 CGPA or equivalent as per your university guidelines
- Only fulltime courses: No part-time or correspondence or distance learning education in degree, 10th or 12th
- 10th standard: 60% or above
- 12th standard: 60% or above
Age limit for Wipro recruitment 2021: 25 years
Year of Passing: 2022
Wipro recruitment 2021 Qualification
B.E./B. Tech. (Compulsory Degree) / ME / MTech – 5 Year Integrated courses
Branch of Study
All Branches Allowed.
Except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food technology
Designation
Project Engineer
Compensation
INR 3.50 lacs per annum
Service Agreement
Applicable for 12 months post joining @ INR 75,000 on pro rata basis
Other Criteria for Wipro recruitment 2021
One Backlog is allowed at the time of Assessment Stage.
The offer will be subject to all backlogs being clear.
2022- Max 3 years of GAP in education allowed (10th to graduation)
Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.
Should be an Indian Citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card, in the event of holding a passport of any other country.
Bhutan and Nepal Nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.
Evaluation process
Registration –> Online assessment –> Business discussion –> LOI -> Offer letter
Online Assessment (128 minutes) comprising of 3 sections:
Aptitude Test: Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability , English (verbal) Ability. Duration: 48 mins
Written Communication Test: Essay writing. Duration: 20 mins
Online Programming Test: Two programs for coding. Duration: 60 mins
Candidate can chose any one of these programming languages for the online programming test: Java, C, C++ or Python.
Click here to apply directly for Wipro recruitment 2021
Click here to visit the official website.