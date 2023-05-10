Balangir: Bodies of man, 2 daughters consigned to flames, pal of gloom descends

Advertisement

Balangir: In a tragic incident the bodies of a man and his two daughters were consigned to the flames together on Wednesday in Bramhanipali village in Balangir district of Odisha. A pal of gloom descended in the village following the death of the three members of a family due to a road accident. The wife of the deceased person and his two other daughters are inconsolable due to their deep grief.

The deceased persons are Binapani Pandey and his two daughters Rekha and Sikha of Bramhanipali.

It is to be noted that yesterday Pandey had gone to the Block office at Puintala on the outskirts of Balangir on the Sonepur-Balangir road along with his two daughters.

On the road, they were hit by a bus and hence got killed. One of the girls was killed on the spot while the man and his other daughter had been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. However, later they also succumbed to the injury.

The deceased man was the only earning member of the family. Now, his widow wife and other two daughters are there. Reportedly, today the Tahsildar and Puintala Block Chairman have helped out the beavered family.