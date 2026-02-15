Android 17 Beta 1 update rolls out for these Google Pixel devices

Advertisement

After a long wait, Google has finally released the first Android 17 beta after rolling it out for some select users only. Now, the Android 17 Beta 1 is rolling out for Pixel devices. A few days ago, Google released the first Android 17 beta. However, the company quickly paused the release without any explanation. Now, the company has decided to complete the release.

The newest Android update is said to provide a better and enhanced experience to the users. With this update, the camera and media capabilities of the device will be enhanced. It has also brought new tools to optimize connectivity and expanded profiles for companion devices.

With the Android 17 Beta 1, Google has decided to replace Developer Previews with last year’s Android Canary, which will offer Faster Access to features and APIs as soon as they pass internal testing, rather than waiting for a quarterly release and a more polished Beta experience with new APIs and behavior changes that are closer to being final. Moreover, the Android Canary supports OTA updates (no more manual flashing) and, as a separate update channel, more easily integrates with CI workflows. Users can give immediate feedback on upcoming potential changes.

Apart from this, Google is also planning to quickly move from this beta to its Platform Stability milestone next month.

Talking about the release of the quarterly Android 17 updates, the tech giant hinted that the update will arrive in Q2 2026 with some planned app-breaking behaviour changes. A minor SDK release is planned for Q4.

If you have a Pixel device already enrolled in the Android beta program, you’ll receive Android 17 Beta 1 as an OTA update. If not, you can head this way to enroll in the beta program and check the list of eligible devices here.

In case you don’t have an eligible Pixel device, you can use the 64-bit system images with the Android Emulator in Android Studio to try Android 17 Beta 1.

