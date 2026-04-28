Ananya Panday shares adorable pictures with her pet dogs

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Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday is a proud “mommy” of her three pet dogs.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared several adorable pictures with her furry ones.

“Mommy of three only kisses and cuddles and sleeepy babies accepted,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her new film titled ‘Chand Mera Dil’, co-starring Lakshya.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The teaser of the film opens with the love-filled moments between Lakshya and Ananya.

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They were seen spending quality time with each other. With the tagline “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai,” the film hints at a love that’s deep, raw, and unapologetically intense.

The love story soon hints at the emotional breakdown, signalling that love isn’t enough to carry them through the entire relationship, as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time.

‘Chand Mera Dil’ is set to release in theatres on May 22.

(Source: ANI)

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