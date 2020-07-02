7 Injured In Blast Furnace Explosion At TSPL In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jharsuguda: Seven labourers were injured in an explosion at a blast furnace of TSPL plant in Lahandabud area of Jharsuguda district.

The explosion took place after flame burst inside the blast furnace located in the second floor of the plant, where the seven labourers were working and got critically injured.

The injured were admitted to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and were shifted to the Ispat General Hospital(IGH) in Rourkela after primary treatment.

