53-year-old 1984 Sikh riots victim succeeds in getting government job after Delhi High Court intervention

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New Delhi : A 53-year-old 1984 Sikh riots victim has successfully secured a government job under a scheme for riot victims after the Delhi High Court’s intervention. Petitioner Pankaj Bakshi, aged 53, had approached the High Court in 2021 to seek a direction to the authorities to grant him employment in view of the 2006 Central Government order.

While disposing of the petition, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that the Delhi Government has recommended petitioner Pankaj Bakshi’s name to grant a job alongwith another victim.

An affidavit was filed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate informing the High Court about the recommendation.

Justice Kaurav noted, “It appears that through communication of 24.04.2026, the office of the District Magistrate, Central North, has recommended two cases for the grant of Employment to the 1984 Riot-affected person. One of the cases is related to the petitioner.”

This recommendation has been made to the Additional District Magistrate (Headquarters) – II, office of the Divisional Commissioner, Revenue Department, the court noted.

The High Court has granted a period of six weeks to act upon the recommendation made by the District Magistrate.

“Let the recommendations made by the District Magistrate, Central North, be acted upon within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order. Let the necessary communication be made to the petitioner,” Justice Kaurav ordered on May 4.

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Advocate Gagan Gandhi had filed a petition on behalf of Pankaj Bakshi seeking a direction to the Delhi government to provide employment to him, in view of the circular of the Ministry of Home Affairs of January 16, 2006.

The petition also referred to the Order of the Delhi High Court of November 27, 2019, in the case of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management and Anr V Union of India & Ors.

The petitioner had also sought direction for the Delhi Government to pay compensation to him for loss of income to be calculated from 2006 at the salary which he would have been entitled to draw.

It was stated that the father of the Petitioner, Kashal Singh, died in the 1984 riots on November 1, 1984, at his residence situated in Mangolpuri, Delhi.

On July 20, 1986, the mother of the Petitioner, Jaspal Kaur, died due to prolonged illness caused by the riots.

(ANI)

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