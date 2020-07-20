Sundergarh: As many as 34 police personnel, who initially tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), have been recovered from the deadly virus in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, officials said on Monday.

The Covid warriors were discharged from COVID Hospital, NTPC, Sundargarh, today.

They were felicitated by the hospital staff in presence of sub collector and BDO Sundargarh, DPHO Sundargarh.

“We wish them best of health and looking forward for them to be back in the service of the district,” tweeted the District Collector.