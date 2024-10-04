24-year-old dies after falling from moving train in Chennai, WATCH video

Chennai: A devastating incident happened at Saidapet railway station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu when a 24-year-old lost his life in a tragic accident while travelling in a train. The unfortunate event unfolded on the Vaigai express train when the 24-year-old lost his life after falling from the moving train. The heart-wrenching incident was recorded by the CCTV footage.

According to the police, the 24-year-old has been identified as Balamurugan, a resident of Cuddalore. He was travelling in the Vaigai express train in an unreserved coach when the incident occurred and was sitting on the footboard.

As per the CCTV footage, the Vaigai express train departed from Egmore railway station at 1:30 pm and pulled into Saidapet railway station around 2:00 pm. Balamurugan, the 24-year-old was traveling in an unreserved coach and was sitting on the footboard. In a split second, his leg got trapped in the narrow gap between the platform and the coach. He fell off from the moving train after losing balance. He was dragged for approximately 30 feet after falling down. Later his head struck the coach with severe force. This tragic accident caused instantaneous death of the 24-year-old.

CCTV cameras captured the incident, which occurred around 2 pm. The Railway Police promptly responded to the incident and retrieved Balamurugan’s body immediately. They have sent his body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The video has been shared by an account named ‘TheSouthfirst’ on the social media platform X.

