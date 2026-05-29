12 dead in illicit liquor tragedy in Pune, two arrested

Advertisement

Pune: At least 12 people have died in and around Pune after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor over the last two days.

That includes four deaths in the Pune City Police jurisdiction and eight deaths in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction.

ACP Pimpri Sachin Hire revealed that two accused have been officially arrested by them so far.

Both of them are allegedly involved in the supply chain of alcohol. Hire said that forensics examination is going to take place.

“Eight people died due to spurious liquor in Dapodi yesterday. We have registered the case under stringent sections, including those for culpable homicide. Five accused have been nabbed by us so far, and we have formally arrested two of them. The supply chain is in our custody. An investigation is underway. The two accused who we have formally arrested will be produced before the court,” he told ANI.

“Of them, one is a Wankhede, who is a middle chain, and another is a Prajapati, who makes supplies from Pune. He had prepared a deadly combination. Everything is being investigated. We will unearth the entire supply chain. We have collected samples and we are about to send this forensics,” he added.

Advertisement

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar also raised concerns about the issue, stating that the police department is inactive and alleged a link between the police and the “illegal business”.

“In the last two or three days, almost eight people have died from bad-quality, illegal liquor. Police claim these deaths are due to heart attacks or other reasons, which seems like an attempt to hide the truth and protect those running the illegal trade. In Pune, murders have happened in broad daylight, and crimes against women have increased. The police department is inactive. These eight deaths are only the reported ones; there may be more. If the state government and the police department of Pune are not taking this thing seriously, that means the police department is also involved in this illegal business,” he told reporters.

This liquor controversy has sent shockwaves through the people. Public anger has now erupted not only against the police but also against the State Excise Department. Citizens have also raised serious questions regarding the operations of both these departments.

The Forensic Department has also completed its analysis of the adulterated liquor and has submitted its report to the Dapodi Police Station. Preliminary findings from the investigation reportedly confirm the presence of chemical and toxic substances adulterated within the liquor.

Based on this report, the police have now begun preparations to expedite further legal action.

Further investigations are underway.