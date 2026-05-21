10 nations summon Israeli envoys over minister Ben-Gvir’s flotilla abuse video

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Ottawa : Ten countries, including seven European nations, have summoned Israeli ambassadors in protest against a controversial ‘abuse’ video broadcast by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that allegedly showed Israeli personnel subjecting the Gaza-bound captured international activists to degrading treatment.

The diplomatic reprimand from Canada, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, and Poland follows escalating tension over the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli naval forces earlier this week.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Ottawa’s decisive action through a public statement broadcast on the social media platform X.

“Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has directed officials to summon the Israeli ambassador to demand assurances regarding the safety and security of Canadians involved,” Carney stated.

Condemning the recorded actions and Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir behind the footage, Carney reinforced Canada’s existing punitive measures against the hardline Israeli official.

Carney emphasised the state’s position, asserting: “Canada has already imposed strict sanctions on Mr Ben-Gvir, including asset freezes and a travel ban, in response to his repeated incitement of violence.”

According to reports by Al Jazeera, the humanitarian convoy included a contingent of eleven Canadian citizens who were aboard the aid flotilla when it was intercepted, as confirmed by the mission’s coordinators.

The international uproar centres entirely on the contentious footage published by Ben-Gvir himself, which captures the right-wing minister mocking the pro-Palestinian volunteers. The international activists were seen bound with plastic cable ties and forced onto their knees after their vessel was intercepted in international waters on Monday.

The broadcast of the sixty-second video clip triggered immediate condemnation, shining a spotlight on the intercepted relief convoy. Transporting 428 peace activists representing 44 distinct nationalities, the maritime mission had begun its voyage last Thursday from Marmaris, Turkey, as part of a renewed civil effort to challenge the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.

As news of the activists’ treatment spread, European capitals immediately executed matching diplomatic manoeuvres. The Italian Foreign Ministry hauled in Israel’s ambassador to lodge a formal complaint and demand the immediate repatriation of its citizens, with Secretary-General Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia officially transmitting Rome’s “strong protest” regarding the escalation.

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Simultaneously, Warsaw announced that Israel’s charge d’affaires in the Polish capital would be summoned to face a formal demand for an apology. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated the move was initiated to convey Warsaw’s “outrage” concerning the “extremely inappropriate conduct” displayed by a sitting member of the Israeli cabinet.

The diplomatic friction quickly spread to Madrid, where the government summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires after Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares publicly denounced the “monstrous, inhumane, and disgraceful” handling of the captured activists, stating that the digital evidence demonstrated volunteers being managed “unjustly and humiliatingly” by an Israeli state minister and security forces.

Paris took matching action, summoning the Israeli ambassador to formally communicate its “indignation” regarding the unfolding situation, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who confirmed that the French government has explicitly demanded comprehensive explanations from Tel Aviv.

Further compounding the European pressure, the Belgian government brought in Israel’s diplomatic representative to register deep objections over Ben-Gvir’s “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable” actions, while pressing for the immediate release of all held personnel. Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot remarked that the documentation exposed human rights workers being “held captive, bound, forced face down”, while a government official systematically broadcast their degradation.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry moved in tandem, summoning Israel’s ambassador to The Hague following what the Dutch foreign minister characterised on Wednesday as the “shocking and unacceptable” treatment of the Global Sumud aid workers.

Expressing similar severe disapproval, Lisbon condemned Ben-Gvir’s actions against the flotilla participants, with the Portuguese Foreign Ministry confirming it had summoned the Israeli charge d’affaires to submit an official protest and request clarifications regarding the operation.

The diplomatic fury soon expanded well beyond Europe into the Pacific, where Wellington joined the global chorus by moving to summon the Israeli ambassador. Foreign Minister Winston Peters highlighted that New Zealand had previously enacted a travel ban targeting Ben-Gvir last year, citing his actions in “severely and deliberately undermining peace and security and removing prospects for a two-state solution.”

In Canberra, Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that Israel’s top diplomat to Australia had also been called before the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a move executed to reinforce the Australian administration’s severe displeasure regarding the footage of the national security minister taunting restrained individuals.

(ANI)

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