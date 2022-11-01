Reliance Jio OTT plans: How to activate free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscription on Jio number

Reliance Jio offers several recharge plans bundled with OTT benefits for its postpaid and prepaid users. These plans free access to various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, etc. With these plans you will also get to JioTV, Jio Security, Jio Cloud and JioCinema and more at free of cost.

List of Reliance Jio plans with OTT benefits.

Jio prepaid plans with OTT benefits

Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 prepaid plan comes with free access to Disney+Hotstar. The Rs 1,499 of Jio comes with validity of 84 days and offers 2GB mobile data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 4,199 prepaid plan, on the other hand, is an annual plan that means it has a validity period of 365 days. It comes with 3GB of high-speed internet per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. Like the first plan, it offers free Disney+Hotstar subscription.

Jio postpaid plans with OTT benefits

Reliance Jio has three plans that offer access to OTT services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The plans cost Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499 respectively.

The Rs 799 plan bundles unlimited voice calls, up to 150GB of mobile data per month, and 100 SMS per day. While the Rs 999 postpaid plan offers 200GB of mobile data per month. Other than this, the plan has similar benefits as the first plan. The Rs 1,499 postpaid plan is the most expensive plan with access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Note if a customer changes their postpaid plan and switch to one that does not offer a subscription to Netflix, then they will lose the subscription.

How to activate Netflix subscription

Reliance Jio users can claim their free access to OTT channels easily via Jio.com or using the MyJio app.

To activate Netflix on your Jio number follow the steps below.

Open the MyJio app on your phone with an active Jio connection and log in to your account. Click on the Netflix ‘Activate Now’ banner in the home page. Create a new account. Then Netflix will be instantly activated.

How to activate Amazon Prime membership

To activate Amazon Prime membership on your Jio number go to MyJio app and do the following.

Go to MyJio app. Click on the Amazon Prime ‘Activate Now’ button in the homepage. You will be redirected to the Amazon website. Create a new account or log in to your existing account following which your membership will be instantly activated.

How to activate Disney+Hotstar subscription

The Disney+Hotstar offer is available only with the Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199 prepaid plans. After purchasing any one of the plans, they will receive a unique Disney+Hotstar Premium coupon code in their MyJio account. Users can use this coupon code to get one-year access to the video streaming service.