Reliance Jio introduces special international plans for FIFA World Cup 2022 at Qatar

Telecom Operator Reliance Jio has introduced special international plans for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is held in Qatar. This means that the users will get unlimited connectivity on the same mobile number even if they travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia as well as the United Arab Emirates. Jio users can recharge the roaming plans from the official website of Jio or by logging into MyJio app.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starts today (20 November 2022) and will end on 18 December 2022. The Football World Cup packs include Rs 1101, Rs 1599, Rs 3999, Rs 6799, Rs 1122, and Rs 5122 packs.

The details of the plans have been mentioned below.

Rs 1599 pack

This pack is valid for 15 days and users get outgoing (Local + call back to India) and incoming (Mobility and Wi-Fi calling) for 150 minutes. Users get mobile data of 1 GB and 100 SMS in the plan. Beyond the above-mentioned benefits, users will be charged Re 1 for incoming calls.

Rs 3999 pack

This pack is valid for 30 days and users get 250 outgoing minutes (Local + call back to India) and 250 incoming minutes (Mobility and Wi-Fi calling). Users get mobile data of 3 GB and 100 SMS in the plan. Beyond the above-mentioned benefits, users will be charged Re 1 for incoming calls.

Rs 6799 pack

This pack is valid for 30 days and users get 500 outgoing minutes (Local + call back to India) and free incoming minutes (Mobility and Wi-Fi calling). Users get mobile data of 5 GB and 100 SMS in the plan. Beyond the above-mentioned benefits, users will be charged Re 1 for incoming calls.

Rs 1122 pack

This pack is valid for 5 days and users get 1GB high-speed data. The plan seems to be more of an extension pack. Standard PayGo rates are applicable after the above mentioned benefits are exhausted.

Rs 5122 pack

This pack is valid for 21 days and users get 5GB high speed data. Standard PayGo rates are applicable after the above mentioned benefits are exhausted.