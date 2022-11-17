Jio removes last two Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans

India’s largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio has dropped the Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 prepaid plans, which were the last two Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription bundled plans the company was offering.

Earlier, Jio removed the prepaid plans with the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Now, the telecom operator has shelved the only two prepaid plans that has the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

Jio has removed both the Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 plan from it’s official website and mobile app. So with this, Reliance Jio has completely stopped offering Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans.

Now, you cann’t get Disney+ Hotstar bundled prepaid plans on Jio. Only, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea is offering plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar now.

These Reliance Jio Plans are not available to customers anymore

Reliance Jio customers can’t get the Rs 1499 and Rs 4199 prepaid plans anymore. Both plans offered Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscriptions to the users and were the last options for Jio users if they wanted Disney+ Hotstar bundled for free.

Jio Rs 1499 plan

The Rs 1499 plan of Jio was offered with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. It also lets users access multiple Jio apps for free. With this, subscriber use to get Disney+ Hotstar Premium for 1 year at free of cost. The plan had a validity of 84 days.

Jio Rs 4199 plan

The Rs 4199 plan came with 1-year or 365 days of validity. Users got 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling with the plan. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription bundled with this plan also came for 1 year.

So why is Jio removing these plans?

Reports from Telecom Talk suggested that Jio took this step because it supposedly wants its subscribers to focus on platforms that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is investing such as the Viacom18, which now also owns the rights for streaming IPL (Indian Premier League).

At present, Jio doesn’t offer any OTT benefits bundled prepaid plans anymore. However, we can expect the telco to bring new OTT plans in the near future.