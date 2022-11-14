Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have started releasing the 5G services in some selected cities across India. While Vodafone Idea and BSNL might take some time before releasing the 5G service for users. So, in the meantime just check out these 4G plans that are being offered by the telecom service providers in India.

Here is the list of best and most affordable prepaid recharge plans that you can buy for less than Rs 500.

Best Prepaid plans Jio under Rs 500

Reliance Jio offers two prepaid plans under Rs 500 that can be said to be the best plan for users. Check the benefit of the plans below.

Jio Rs 479 Plan

The Rs 479 prepaid plan of Jio offers 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB of internet per day, and unlimited phone calls with a validity of 56 days. With the plan, users get around 84GB of total data. However, once the daily data limit has been reached, the internet speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.

Jio Rs 419 Plan

The Jio Rs 419 recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It provides 100 SMS per day along with 3GB of data balance per day and unlimited calling benefit.

Best Prepaid plans Airtel under Rs 500

Airtel Rs 479 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 479 recharge plan brings 1.5GB of data per day, along with unlimited STD, local, and roaming calls facility to the users. The plan is valid for 56 days. The data speed will drop down to 64 Kbps after the daily data quota is exhausted. Airtel also offers 100 free SMS each day. After the daily SMS quota has reached, users will be reached Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 for STD SMS.

Apart from this, users will also get complimentary Hello Tunes and Wynk Music subscription with the plan.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan

The Airtel Rs 399 recharge plan provides 2.5GB of dally data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS to user. Users will also get a additional 3-month membership to Disney+ Hotstar mobile for free. The plan has a validity period of 28 days.

Best Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans under Rs 500

The Rs 479 of Vodafone offers a unlimited plan to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. This plan gives unrestricted internet access to users from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. with weekend data rollover. The plan comes with a validity period of 84 days.

Best BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

BSNL Rs 398 Plan

The Rs 398 recharge plan from BSNL comes with unlimited data without any caps, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS each day for 30 days.