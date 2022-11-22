Bharti Airtel’s minimum monthly prepaid recharge plan now costs Rs 155

Bharti Airtel has hiked the price of its minimum monthly prepaid recharge plan for mobile phone service by about 57 percent to Rs 155 in the state of Haryana and Odisha. The company has listed the hiked rate on the company’s website.

Earlier, the cost of Airtel’s minimum recharge plan for 28 days was Rs 99, which offered 200MB of data and calls at the rate of Rs. 2.5 paise per second. Now, the price of the plan has been increased to Rs 155. Airtel offers unlimited calling, 1GB data and 300 SMSes with the Rs 155 plan.

Reports have suggested that the company has started the trial of the new plan and might release the same for all regions across India if it receives positive response.

Airtel is expected to drop all 28-day validity plan under Rs. 155 that offers calling, SMS, and data benefits. This means that a customer will have to recharge their mobile phone account with a Rs 155 voucher if they want to get SMS service in the monthly plan. However, Airtel has not confirmed any details regarding this yet.

ICICI Securities revealed that Bharti Airtel has started a market-testing tariff hike in Haryana and Odisha circles, and the move has just added a huge upside risk to its estimates.

ICICI Securities report by research analysts Sanjesh Jain and Akash Kumar stated that the earlier 28-days Rs 99 recharge had Rs 99 talk-time value but had very limited data balance of 200MB. In comparison, the Rs 155 minimum recharge plan offers unlimited voice, 1GB data allowance and 300 SMSes benefits. Though the plan ha more benefits, but this is a massive 57 percent surge in minimum recharge value, and this matters because the price hike has been done in the customer segment where affordability matters the most.

Prior to this, Airtel increased its minimum recharge offer from Rs. 79 to Rs. 99 in select circles in 2021.

Bharti Airtel is the first to implement tariff hike in the current market situation. If the plan does not bring the required results then the company may have to restore the Rs. 99 plan.