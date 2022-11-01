Airtel Black most affordable plan: Get Broadband and DTH Services under Rs 700

Bharti Airtel has a bundled service called Airtel Black that offers both fiber broadband as well as DTH (Direct-to-Home) services to customers.

The second-largest telecom operator in India has listed many Airtel Black plans. Customers can buy the most affordable Airtel Black plan on the website of the telcos under Rs 700. The plan we are talking about is the Airtel Black Rs 699 Plan.

Let’s check out the benefits of this Airtel Black plan.

Airtel Black Rs 699 Plan

This entry-level Airtel Black plan brings a broadband connection from Airtel Xstream Fiber along with a DTH connection from Airtel Digital TV. Users get to enjoy 40 Mbps of broadband speed under this plan. The benefits of the plan also includes 3.3TB of monthly data and unlimited calls. Note that the 40 Mbps plan from the company costs Rs 499 per month on a standalone basis.

The DTH connection gives users access to TV channels worth Rs 300 and to one year worth of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Airtel Xstream app along with over 12 other OTT applications at no extra cost.

There may be an installation fee applicable.

Considering the benefits and price of the Airtel Black plan, this is a good plan for those who want both Airtel’s broadband and DTH services.

However, remember that the plan price doesn’t include taxes. The final price of the plan would come to around Rs 825 per month after it includes 18% GST.

Prepaid users can avail this plan as no postpaid connection is included in this plan. At the time of the Airtel Black launch, it said that only postpaid customers would be able to get access to Airtel Black.