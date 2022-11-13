Airtel announces Rs 199 prepaid plan with 30 days validity, Check benefit details

Bharti Airtel has relaunched the affordable Rs 199 recharge plan for its prepaid users. The good news is that the plan now has more validity and data balance.

The Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan previously offered 1GB of daily data and 24 days of validity for the users before the tariff hike. Later it was changed to offer 1.5GB of daily data with the same validity.

Now, as Airtel has revised the plan and users will get 3GB of total data and an increased validity of 30 days with the Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan.

Apart from these, the plan also has other additional benefits. Let’s check then in detail.

Airtel Rs 199 recharge plan

The new Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan is listed on the official site of Airtel. The affordable Airtel plan has a validity of 30 days and 3GB of total data. However, once the daily data limit is reached, users will be charged 50 paise per MB.

This plan also provides unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 300 SMS balance for the entire validity period, with a cap of using maximum 100 free SMS per day. Airtel will charge Re 1 per local SMS and Rs. 1.5 will be charged per STD SMS post the limit.

Furthermore, the plan also offers a free subscription to Wynk Music and allows users to set up Hellotunes for free.

Airtel has started rolling out 5G services in India in a phased manner in select cities. The 5G customer base of Airtel has have crossed the 1 million-mark, claimed the telecom service provider.

The Airtel 5G service is currently available to a limited number of users in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

The Airtel users who have a smartphone with 5G support and are living in the mentioned areas can use Airtel 5G in these areas. They are not required to upgrade their SIM card. Airtel has reassured users that the 4G Airtel SIM card is 5G-enabled. Furthermore, Airtel 5G will work on the existing 4G plans until a wider rollout.