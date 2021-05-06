ASUS is expected to launch the Zenfone 8 series sometime in next week. The upcoming Asus series is expected to include two phones- the Zenfone 8 Flip and the Zenfone 8.

Now, the renders and specifications of the upcoming phones has been leaked, ahead of the official launch. The renders show that the model will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup and hole-punch design. The smartphones are expected to launch on May 12 in various markets.

As per reports of 91Mobiles, Asus will likely equip the ZenFone 8 Flip with its motorised swivel camera mechanism.

Previously, the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 6Z which were launched in India had the same design. The flip camera are placed in a mechanical module that primarily works as a rear camera but when nedded the mechanical module flips and it can be used as selfie cameras.

Zenfone 8 Flip Specifications (Expected)

The Zenfone 8 Flip will reportedly have mostly similar look and specifications as the Zenfone 7 Pro.

The Zenfone 8 Flip features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256G of storage.

The flip camera module will house a triple cameras including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP macro camera that should also double as the ultrawide angle camera.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The phone measures 165×77.3×9.5 millimeters and weighs 230 grams.

ZenFone 8 Flip will come in two colour options and a Blue coloured power button.

Zenfone 8 Specifications (Expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to feature a 5.92-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to sport a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel macro snapper with 8K video recording option.

The Zenfone 8 doesn’t have flip cameras, so you get a hole punch in the screen for the front-facing camera.

The smartphone may be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The smartphone could measures 148×68.5x9mm and weighs 170 grams.

It also has an audio jack at the top. It will come in two colors and have a blue-colored power button. ASUS has also confirmed that the Zenfone 8 will have an IP68 rating.