YouTuber smashes Apple Watch Ultra with hammer to check durability! Watch Video here

San Francisco: Apple Watch Ultra has been claimed by the company (Apple) as the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever. Recently, TechRax, a very popular YouTube channel has tried to test the durability of the smartwatch by dropping it, subjecting it to a jar of nails, and repeatedly smashing it with a hammer to see how durable the sapphire crystal protecting the display was.

According to MacRumors, TechRax first tested the Apple Watch Ultra by dropping it from around four feet high.

The Apple Watch Ultra was left mostly unscuffed, aside from minor dents along the titanium casing. Next, the Apple Watch Ultra was mixed around in a jar of nails and was once again left with no visible marks.

TechRax also tested the durability of the Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire crystal display cover by repeatedly hitting it with a hammer.

In the test, the watch withstood repeated hits with the hammer until it finally cracked, and only after the table took some damage first.

While the Apple Watch Ultra’s display did not initially take damage, the watch did fail to turn on after repeated hits.

The failure to power on could indicate that while the sapphire may not have broken at first, some internal components may have suffered damage.

Apple claims the Apple Watch Ultra is its most rugged, durable, and extreme Apple Watch yet, aiming to compete directly with Garmin.

Video Credits: [email protected]

The key features of the Apple Watch Ultra include 49 mm titanium case, water resistance up to 100m, MIL-STD 810H (military standard), IP6X dust resistance, 2000nits always-on retina display, workout metrics, watch faces, night mode etc. The action button offers on the smartwatch offers quick physical control to variety of functions.

On a normal use the watch offers up to 36 hours backup, while low power settings offers up to 60 hours backup. The price of Apple Watch Ultra starts from Rs 89,900.

(With IANS Inputs)