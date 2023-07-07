YouTuber MrBeast becomes first to get 1 mn followers on Threads

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka ‘MrBeast’ has become the first person to hit one million followers on Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival. just hours after launch.

The 25-year-old YouTuber hit a million followers on July 6 at 9:42 a.m. EST, just a few hours after signing up for the app.

MrBeast has also earned a place in the Guinness World Records for being the first person to reach this milestone. Guinness World Records in a video on Twitter showed the exact moment when MrBeast’s 999K Threads followers turned to 1 million.

“The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads… (yes, this is how we monitored the record),” it tweeted.

MrBeast replied, “Shhhhh, don’t let the Twitter police know I’m cheating on them”.

At the moment, MrBeast’s Threads account has over 2.7 million followers, while on Twitter he has over 21 million followers.

Threads became available on Wednesday to users in over 100 countries — including the US, India, Britain, Japan and Australia.

Last year, MrBeast had surpassed Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie to become the most subscribed individual on YouTube.

Presently, MrBeast has over 164 million subscribers on YouTube while PewDiePie has over 111 million subscribers.