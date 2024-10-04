YouTube Shorts update: Creators can upload videos up to 3 minutes, to be effective from 15th Oct

YouTube will be pushing a major update from the mid of October and this will enable lengthier Shorts, said the official blog of the platform. From October 15, 2024, the content creators on the platform will be able to upload Shorts that are up to 3 minutes in length. The feature was one of the top requested features by creators, and this will offer more flexibility to the stories.

This change is applicable to the videos that have a square or taller aspect ratio and it will not affect any videos that are uploaded before October 15. The platform will also provide more recommendations to users for longer Shorts in the coming months. The recent updates to the player streamline its look, will allow creators’ content to take center stage. On the viewers’ end, it will improve recommendations for longer Shorts in the coming months.

The YouTube Shorts will also get templates and creators can try them by tapping Remix on a Short and then selecting ‘Use this template’. Creators will also be remixing clips from their favourite YouTube videos.

The update will also help the community engage more deeply by the new Shorts trends page on mobile. The users will also be able to get preview of what people are saying in comments from the Shorts feed.

There will be more options that will enable you to customise your feed. The platform will introduce an option called ‘Show fewer Shorts’. Users have to choose this setting by just clicking three dot menu which is present on the upper right side of the Shorts grid in your Home feed. After that fewer Shorts will be temporarily shown in the users’ Home feed.