YouTube Music to offer ‘Ask for music’ AI chatbot feature very soon

YouTube Music is working to introduce a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature and the feature will be out this week. The updated feature will let users search for their type of music using verbal prompts as well as voice commands. The users on the app can describe music videos or just request specific music similar to a particular song or artist. The latest AI feature is expected to replace the current voice search function on the Google app.

The AI chatbot feature was discovered in the YouTube Music app (version 7.06.53) by Android Authority. The feature is still in the experimental feature and the source indicated that. The disclaimer code stated that the AI-generated responses were experimental and the quality and accuracy are expected to vary. Users were advised not to use confidential or personal information regarding them.

The ‘Hum to Search’ feature was introduced on YouTube Music and it allows users to search any song by simply singing, humming, or just whistling. The feature will eliminate the need to input specific lyrics for the track. The feature on the app is useful for users to fetch new songs that they have heard on the internet or outdoors. The company also offers users a feature to generate playlists by using AI. YouTube Music is also working on new app launch animation which will be similar to the official YouTube app.

The Ask for Music feature has not been announced officially and we hope that we will get some more details about it soon in the upcoming months. We will also get to know about its release and availability for premium subscribers.