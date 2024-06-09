YouTube Music rolls out swipe gesture for song navigation on iOS

YouTube recently redesigned the Music app. Now, YouTube has added a new feature for its Music app for iOS users. The YouTube Music app no has a Swipe gesture that allows users to navigate songs. The Swipe feature allows users to swipe left or right on album artwork to change songs. Prior to this update, users had to tap controls at the bottom of the page to navigate through their music.

The swipe gesture feature, previously available only on Android, has now been extended to the iPhone and iPad apps. This gesture provides a larger touch target in comparison to the buttons, and complements the swipe capability brought with the permanent miniplayer last year. The new feature is accessible on version 7.04 of YouTube Music for iOS.

YouTube Music is yet to release its March-May recap. The previous edition, which covered the period from December to February, was not released until early April. In a recent development,

YouTube Music has rolled back its ‘Hum to Search’ song identification feature. This feature, which was fully functional for Android users last month, appears to have been withdrawn in recent days. YouTube Music has yet to reveal the reason for this rollback.

Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s recent hit track, ‘Bado Badi’ has been pulled down from YouTube due to a copyright dispute. The song, which quickly gained popularity across South Asia, is said to be a rendition of a classic piece originally performed by the iconic Pakistani artist Noor Jehan in the 1973 film “Banarasi Thug.”

Despite amassing millions of views within just a month of its April 2024 release, Khan’s version of “Bado Badi” faced removal from the platform following claims of copyright infringement.