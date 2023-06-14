Technology

YouTube lowering eligibility requirements for monetisation programme

Video-sharing platform YouTube has announced that it is lowering the eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and also introduced a few monetisation methods for smaller creators, including paid chat, tipping, channel memberships and shopping features.

By IANS 0
youtube 30 second non-skip ads

San Francisco: Video-sharing platform YouTube has announced that it is lowering the eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and also introduced a few monetisation methods for smaller creators, including paid chat, tipping, channel memberships and shopping features.

With the new policy, the YPP will be accessible to creators after they acquire 500 subscribers, which is half of what YouTube previously demanded, reports The Verge.

Instead of 4,000 valid watch hours, creators will just require 3,000, or 3 million shorts views compared to the previous 10 million.

Must Read

Use google translate without internet, know how!

Yogi’s Twitter following tops 25 mn mark

These lower requirements will initially roll out in the US, the UK, Canada, Taiwan and South Korea.

The company also mentioned that the same YPP rules will continue for revenue sharing, so smaller creators will still need to expand their audience to profit from ad revenue.

Also, the shopping affiliate programme which was previously available by invitation only to select creators, is now available to YPP participants in the US with a minimum of 20,000 subscribers, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the company had rolled out a new marketplace, Creator Music, an easy way for creators in the YPP in the US to access an ever-growing catalogue of music for use in their videos while still being able to monetise.

You might also like
Technology

Nothing Phone (2) gets an official launch date, what can we expect from it

Technology

Access the features of ChatGPT on your Apple Watch, Know how to use it

Technology

Amazon Apple day sale: iPhone 14 available at 15 percent discount

Technology

Realme GT Neo 5 Pro will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, Check the new…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans