YouTube launches UPI as payment mode in India

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube on Wednesday launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as a new form of payment for both YouTube and YouTube Music.

In addition to the earlier options of credit and debit cards, YouTube users will now be able to make easy payments through UPI, which is one of the most preferred forms of digital payments in India, the company said in a statement.

All UPI users can now use the UPI payment option on YouTube to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, buy and rent their favourite movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to engage with and support their favourite YouTube creators.

Earlier, YouTube Music launched its first personalised playlists — “Discover Mix”, “New Release Mix” and “Your Mix”.

The Discover Mix delivers 50 tracks every week, with updates every Wednesday. The New Release Mix rounds up new music by users’ favourite artists and most new songs lands on the list on Fridays.

The third playlist, Your Mix, is full of songs by artists a user knows and loves.

 

 

