San Francisco: Google-owned Video sharing platform YouTube has announced the launch of its short-video making app YouTube Shorts, a replica of TikTok.

Shorts allows people to upload brief short videos much like TikTok on the licensed musics and songs of YouTube. There will be copyright issues for the musics and songs used in the Shorts App as it will have valid license from YouTube. It has officially been revealed in the Official Twitter page of the company.

TikTok had been one of the most popular apps in the Indian market in comparison to other countries across the globe. According to a report from The Information, TikTok app was being uploaded approx 15 crore times a month in India.

According to reports, YouTube conveys that the Shorts app will be first launched in India as TikTok has been banned in the country.

After the success of TikTok, there has been a race to launch short-video apps in which Facebook also is a key player.

Instagram launched a similar app named “Reels” which allows users to make 15-second video clips along with to music and share them as Stories.

Reportedly, Facebook is also currently testing a short-video making app called lasso in the Brazilian market.