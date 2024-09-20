Youtube channel of Supreme Court of India hacked, currently showing videos of US-based company Ripple

By Sudeshna Panda
Youtube channel of Supreme Court of India hacked

New Delhi: Youtube channel of Supreme Court of India hacked and is currently showing videos of US based company Ripple, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, Supreme Court of India’s official YouTube channel has been hacked in a major potential security breach. It is presently showcasing unauthorized content related to cryptocurrency instead of court proceedings, further said reports.

The videos of a US-based company Ripple are presently being telecasted. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

