YouTube bans Pornhub’s channel over rule breaches

San Francisco: Video-sharing platform YouTube has banned the adult website Pornhub’s channel due to multiple community guidelines violations.

According to Google, Pornhub’s account violated YouTube’s external link policy, which forbids users from linking to content that is not allowed on the platform such as pornography, reports The Verge.

“Upon review, we terminated the channel Pornhub Official following multiple violations of our Community Guidelines,” YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon told The Verge.

“We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated,” Malon added.

The adult website “vehemently denies” charges that it posted or linked to pornographic content.

“Pornhub maintains the absolute best trust and safety measures on the internet and takes special care to ensure it does not violate any of YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” a Pornhub spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of discrimination against those in the adult industry, a trend seen across social media and all other facets of life, especially as groups disingenuously conflate consensual adult content with exploitation,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, in September, Meta-owned Instagram had also permanently disabled the account of Pornhub for repeatedly violating its policies.

Pornhub defended its position, stating that those in the adult industry “have for years been undermined by Instagram’s opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical enforcement of its own Terms and Policies.”