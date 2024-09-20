Youth from Bihar secures Rs 2 crore package job in Google’s London office

Securing a job in one of the biggest global tech company is still a dream for many IT professionals. Meanwhile, a youth from Bihar has secured a Rs 2 crore package job in London office of Google. The youth is Abhishek Kumar and he belongs to Jamui district in Bihar.

Abhishek has termed this success as his biggest achievement. “Working at Google is a dream for many software engineers, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work on impactful projects,” said Abhishek in an interview with NDTV. Abhishek has considered education his top priority and thanks his family for his success.

Abhishek has already worked in another global company- Amazon. After completing his B.tech in software engineering from NIT Patna, he joined Amazon with a package worth Rs 1.08 crore in 2022. He continued his job till March 2023. After that he joined a German investment firm’s foreign exchange trading unit.

As he continued the job, he prepared for multiple interviews. This means that he spent 8-9 hours on his job and rest of the time on his coding skills and strategy for interviews at Google.

Abhishek had a difficult path to success as his mother had health issues. However, he was quite motivated in order to improve the situation in his family. He mentions in the interview that the want for a better family well-being, has always inspired him to work hard.