Your Reliance Jio Mobile Number can now be recharged through WhatsApp

Have you come across those troublesome times when your recharge plan is over and your service provider app is not functioning?

If you are a Reliance Jio user, you do not have to worry about any troublesome times. Henceforth, you can easily recharge your mobile number through WhatsApp. Hence you need not worry about recharge apps.

In order to avail the service, you do not have to follow these steps

Save the number 7000770007 (Jio care number)

Open WhatsApp

Type Hi and send to the Jio care number

A bunch of options will be available on the screen (Jio SIM Recharge, Get new Jio SIM, Support for JioFiber, and Support for International roaming)

Select Jio SIM Recharge

A list of prepaid plans appear on screen

Select a plan according to your need

You will be redirected to the company’s official website

Even though the language available to the users is English, it is expected that Reliance Jio will soon make it available in other regional languages.