Your Gmail account might get deleted in the upcoming months by Google! Know why

If you are someone who has several inactive Google/ Gmail accounts, you should be cautious as Google might delete those soon. Recently, Google had announced that it will be updating its norms regarding the policies of accounts. If it founds that your account is inactive, it might face the axe and might not exist at a later phase. In simpler terms, Google will be permanently deleting the accounts that have remained inactive for at least 2 years for security purposes.

It was reported that the company was recently notifying its customers about the auto-deletion. Through this auto-deletion feature Google wants to tighten its security as inactive accounts pose security threats. The auto-deletion of inactive emails will be effective from December 2023. However, before Google takes this extreme step, it will be notifying its users about. The company will send mails to users as early as 8 months. This will alert the users about the risk their mail accounts have. It is so because deletion of Gmail account will make apps like Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube, and Google Photos inaccessible.

Google has stated that the account which are inactive for two years are less likely to have two-factor authentication and are quite vulnerable to hacking.

Official blog post of Google mentioned, “This is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven’t had two-factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user.”

We have mentioned few steps below that can be taken to keep Google Account active.