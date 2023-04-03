You might get locked out of Google Drive if you cross this File Limit

A number of Google Drive users took to Reddit today to report their concern on a surprising issue related to Google Drive. According to Ars Technica, these users were automatically locked out of Google Drive following a message that read “they have exceeded the number of items allowed, and new files won’t be accepted until existing ones are deleted.” While the issue seems to have affected both the free and paid accounts, the users are under too much stress.

Google seems to have become much particular about the exact number of files someone can store on their Google Drive, no matter how much they have occupied. Reportedly, Google’s support team has confirmed that the restriction has been imposed on certain users who have been locked out of their accounts and can’t use the same until they delete enough files.

Now question arises what’s that exact number of limit and it’s a whooping 5 Million items! Can you believe? Reports surfaced about this number after people started receiving the following message in March.

Google’s API Issue Tracker confirmed that the company rolled out this limit in February, but it lately came to force. But it’s a shocker for the users as Google had never made this number official before. So now it’s more like a Magic Number for the users who use Google Drive for storing their everyday data.

Just for info, the company offers 15GB storage space to all Google Drive users and if you want more space then you can pay and purchase the same from Google One Storage Plans. But because Google had never told anything about this magic number so users could never knew when they crossed the limit.