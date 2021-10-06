You can use WhatsApp through your iPad by following these simple steps, Know details

WhatsApp has been a part and parcel of almost every smartphone user across the globe. The emergence of Facebook owned WhatsApp as a major messaging platform has been seen in recent years. Not only in terms of messaging, the platform has developed itself as a payment as well as voice/ video calling app.

Even though WhatsApp has been a success on smartphones (Android/ iPhone), same can not be said for iPad. Even though an official application for WhatsApp is yet to be available, there are ways which can be used to access WhatsApp. A bunch of third-party applications are available on App store and can be used to access WhatsApp. However, reliability of the third-party apps is always an issue. Some of the popular third party apps are Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad, Whats Web App +, Messenger for WhatsApp ++.

The most reliable way to access WhatsApp on iPad is by using the Safari browser. This one-time setup will help you connect to WhatsApp with your iPad. However, this requires users to keep their smartphone online every time they access WhatsApp on iPad. The recently released multi-device beta allows users to access WhatsApp on multiple devices without being connected to internet. However, the only downside of the multi-device beta is that, it is yet to be rolled out for everyone.

Steps to set-up and connect WhatsApp on iPad through Safari

Open Safari browser on your iPad.

Open WhatsApp Web

Scan the QR code that appears on the screen using WhatsApp on your smartphone

Now you can successfully send messages through WhatsApp on your iPad

However, every time a user needs to access WhatsApp through iPad he/ she do not need to open safari every time. For easy accessibility to WhatsApp user can create a shortcut of WhatsApp on their home screen.

Steps to create a WhatsApp shortcut on your iPad home screen

Open WhatsApp Web tab in Safari browser of your iPad

Tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the address bar. A drop down menu will appear.

From the list of options available select ‘Add to Home Screen’

Tap the Add button at the right end

A short cut icon will appear on the home screen