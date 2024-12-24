You can skip purchasing a DSLR after hearing about iPhone 18 Pro camera specs: Rumour

The latest generation of the Apple iPhone i.e. 16 series has been in the market some months and some rumours have started to flow about the iPhone 17 series. Well, it might be too early but some rumours about the Apple iPhone 18 series have surfaced on the internet and it seems interesting. The latest leak has confirmed that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro will offer a camera that is as good as a DSLR, reported Android Authority while citing a noted analyst.

According to the noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro will feature a variable aperture camera. The report has mentioned ‘aperture blades’ which means that we are close to replicating a real camera experience. Kuo has made a forecast in a report while addressing the future of BE Semiconductor (BESI). According to the report, the Cupertino giant will be using BESI’s assembly equipment for the latest feature. This can be advancement in the camera technology of Apple.

In case you are wondering about variable aperture, the Samsung Galaxy S9 initially offered the feature. Right now, the feature is available on devices from Huawei, Xiaomi as well as HONOR. The variable aperture allows better low-light performance with wider aperture and sharper focus in good lighting conditions with narrower aperture.

On the Android smartphones we can see variable apertures with two preset levels. On the other hand the Apple is likely to offer something which is closer to DSLR style. Fine-tuned adjustments in Apple iPhone 18 Pro will allow better low-light performance as well as natural bokeh. If this leak turns out to be true, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro will have an edge over its competitors. Well as 2026 is too far from now and a lot can happened in these years. So we should take this information with a pinch of salt.