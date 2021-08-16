You can pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3 in India from August 24; Check booking details

New Delhi: Samsung on Monday announced that the Indian consumers can pre-book Galaxy Z Fold3 at Rs 142,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 at Rs 77,999 from August 24 that include initial offers.

While Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+256GB) will cost Rs 149,999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours), Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+512GB) will come for Rs 157,999 (Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours).

Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+128GB) will cost Rs 84,999 (Phantom Black and Cream colours) and Galaxy Flip 3 5G (8+256GB) will be available for Rs 88,999 (Phantom Black and Cream colours), the company said in a statement.

Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores starting August 24 till September 9. The sale will commence from September 10.

“With many firsts like the first under display camera and S-Pen on a foldable, as well as IP rated water resistance, the devices are the perfect combination of cutting edge technology and unmatched style,” said Aditya Babbar, Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cash back of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit card.

In addition to this, consumers will be eligible for free one-year Samsung Care+ accidental and liquid damage protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

“Moreover, consumers who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag,” said the company.

Thanks to the world’s first under display camera on a foldable device, Galaxy Z Fold3 provides an uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display along with the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device.