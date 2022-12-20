You can now own an iPhone 12 mini for just Rs. 20,499, Know how!

Amid the ongoing Flipkart sale, the prices of iPhone models have decreased considerably. The models with discount include iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE. Nevertheless, the iPhone 12 mini seems to have grabbed the market with a stunning deal. One can now own an iPhone 12 mini for Rs. 20,499 only. People wanting to upgrade or purchase an iPhone can consider this as the right opportunity. There are, however, certain terms and conditions that apply. Read to know!

The original price of iPhone 12 mini is Rs. 59,900. During the sale, Flipkart has priced the model at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999. This comes as a discount of 36 percent on the original price. The price of iPhone 12 mini can be further dropped to Rs. 20,499 by availing the other options made accessible by Flipkart.

The model comes with an exchange offer. People willing to purchase the model can exchange their old smartphones for up to Rs. 17,500;. this subsequently, brings the price of iPhone 12 mini to Rs. 20,499 only. In addition to this, there are additional bank offers being provided as well. Flipkart Axis bank card holders can get additional instant discount of five percent, provided they make the payment through a credit card. With a Federal bank debit card, buyers shall get an instant discount of 10% more.

The iPhone 12 mini comes with a display of 5.4 inches and 12MP camera. The front camera has a 12MP TrueDepth and night mode, along with a 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.