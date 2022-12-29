You can now own a google Pixel 6a for Rs 5,100 only, Know how

If you are planning to buy a new phone, Google Pixel 6a might be an ideal option for you. The phone is currently placed at a heavy discounted rate on Flipkart. You can now own the model for just Rs. 5,100. Read to know how!

The standard market price of the Google Pixel 6a Rs 43,999 in India. Flipkart is currently offering the handset at Rs 29,999. However, there are other offers available that can bring the price of the phone further down. Customers with Federal bank credit cards are eligible for an instant 10% discount on the phone. This is likely to reduce the price of the model by another 3,000.

Apart from this, there is also the option of getting a discount up to Rs 21,900 by exchanging your old smartphone for the new one. After applying all offers and bank promotions, one can get the Google pixel 6a model for Rs 5,100 only. This price is Rs 38,899 less than the market price.

The Google Pixel 6a model comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display and has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p. The phone is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has a dual back camera with a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide sensor. It is also equipped with an 8MP camera on the front.