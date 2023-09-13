You can limit the battery charge on your Apple iPhone 15, Know how

The Apple iPhone 15 series has been unveiled across the globe and it offers USB-C charging as well as dynamic island throughout the series. According to the latest source code in iOS 17 beta released to developers, Apple will limit the maximum amount of battery charge on the iPhone. The specific feature is expected to be on the iPhone 15 series.

The battery limiting feature will limit the maximum charge that the device will be as you are charging. As you limit the maximum charge, the phone will be limited to a certain point. This means that the battery will be preserved and it will not be overcharged. However, this means that you will be not be able to get a full charge if you are leaving your device for a long time.

While charging if you have enabled the above mentioned feature, iOS will display a message that the maximum charge will be till the charge level set. Normally the lock screen of the device shows that the iPhone will be charged to full capacity. However, if it is to be compared with the Optimized Battery Charging feature on the Android smartphones, it is quite relatable.

On some Android smartphones, the phone charges to 80 percent and then the rest is filled before you unplug. This is based on the charging habits of the user. For example, if you have a habit of fully charging your device by placing it overnight on charging, your device will be stagnant at some point and then resume charging just as you wake up and remove charging.