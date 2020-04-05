xiaomi 144mp camera smartphone
Photo: Armenian American Reporter

Xiaomi working on 144MP camera smartphone: Report

By IANS
0

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone that features a whopping 144MP camera sensor.

According to media reports, Xiaomi’s upcoming 144MP camera smartphone and it is likely to be named Mi 10S Pro or the Mi CC10 Pro, GizmoChina reported recently.

Related News

Bill Gates announces funding to develop 7 COVID-19 vaccines

Facebook tried to buy Spyware Pegasus to monitor Apple…

App to manage anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover gets wheels, parachute

Xiaomi was one of the first companies to launch a phone with a 48MP camera and the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64MP sensor in 2019. The same year, the company also took the wraps off the Mi CC9 Pro featuring a 108MP sensor.

Previously, it was reported that Samsung is working on a 144MP sensor.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on the same, it should be noted that Xiaomi has been among the pioneers in launching phones with high-megapixel image sensors.

You might also like
Technology

Bill Gates announces funding to develop 7 COVID-19 vaccines

Technology

Facebook tried to buy Spyware Pegasus to monitor Apple users: NSO CEO

Technology

App to manage anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

Technology

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover gets wheels, parachute

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.