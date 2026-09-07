Xiaomi unveils the Smart Band 11 with up to 21 days battery life

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Xiaomi has unveiled the Smart Band 11 in China. The Smart Band 11 comes with a signature 1.72-inch diagonal pill-shaped AMOLED display. The new Smart Band 11 can apparently reach up to 2,000 nits for even easier outdoor visibility.

It sports a slimer and slicker with less than 10mm thickness (9.99mm, to be exact), and weight of just 15.58 grams. It features a 2mm display bezel. The brand offers the strap in shell material variants. The strap material might make the weight of the smart band higher.

There are ceramic and metal editions of the band as well.

It maintains its 5ATM water-resistance rating. The health features on the smart Band include heart rate tracking, blood oxygen, and stress monitoring, along with dedicated female health features.

The smart Band offers a total of 150 supported sports modes. Xiaomi has also added professional sleep management with HRV monitoring and AI-based sleep insights.

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It is claimed to offer 21 days of battery life on a single charge. Other potentially important details include NFC support, though not in every variant of the band. The Smart Band 11 runs HyperOS 4 and has compatibility with Android and iOS.

Price

The Smart Band 11 seems to only be available for reservation through Xiaomi’s domestic channels and major Chinese e-commerce platforms. The starting price is 289 Yuan (around Rs 4,066). If you want NFC, it goes up to 339 Yuan (around Rs 4770) and the ceramic and metal editions are priced at 399 Yuan (around Rs 5614).

There are also a plethora of bands to choose from, including some metal and ceramic variants, so the final price total might be higher still. No word on international availability yet.

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